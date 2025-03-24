 Top
Andhra Pradesh
Aruna
24 March 2025 10:30 PM IST

GVMC orders Sarada Peetham to vacate govt land
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has given the management of Sri Sarada Peetham one week to remove permanent structures built on government land.

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has given the management of Sri Sarada Peetham one week to remove permanent structures built on government land. This directive follows a notice from the GVMC's 8th zonal commissioner, identifying nine permanent structures and vacant land encroaching on public property.


The notice states that failure to comply within the given timeframe will result in the GVMC removing the structures, with Sri Sarada Peetham bearing the expenses. Additionally, on Sunday, the Pendurthi tahsildar issued a separate notice confirming that 22 cents of government land within the Peetham’s premises must be vacated immediately.

On Monday, the GVMC issued further notices to emphasise the order for removal, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The GVMC is prepared to act swiftly if the management fails to comply, demonstrating its commitment to reclaiming government land from unauthorised occupation


