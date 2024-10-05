GVMC issues notices to Virago, Bay Watch for violating CRZ norms

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has initiated action against two unauthorised constructions that have come on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act.

GVMC’s action has come after Jana Sena leader and GVMC corporator P.L.N. Murthy Yadav lodged a complaint against two structures. One is a restro bar named Virago at Kapuluppada in Bheemili. The notice, numbered 01/243/AC-DL03-10-2024, has been issued to the bar’s management under Section 635 of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1955.

Upon physical inspection, GVMC officials found that the restro bar has been operating without necessary permissions from the GVMC as well as No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) and other departments concerned.

GVMC's notice emphasises the legal obligation under Section 635(2) of the Municipal Corporation Act, which requires individuals to furnish accurate information regarding property ownership when requested by the commissioner.

In light of these findings, GVMC has asked the owners to submit several key documents within seven days of receiving the notice. These include building permissions for existing structures and the bar, NOC from APCZMA authorities, ownership documents and an up-to-date encumbrance certificate for the site, NOC / permissions from other relevant departments, and NOC from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Failing to comply with this notice could result in legal action against the establishment.

GVMC issued a similar notice to the management of Bay Watch, also in the Kapuluppada area of Bheemili.