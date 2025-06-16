 Top
GVMC Gets New Commissioner After Six-Month Wait

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
16 Jun 2025 10:06 PM IST

Ketan Garg is anticipated to bring new insights and effective leadership to GVMC. During his tenure in Rajamahendravaram, he successfully streamlined municipal operations and improved civic management, raising hopes about his potential impact on Visakhapatnam.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. (X)

Visakhapatnam: After six months without a commissioner, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has undergone a leadership change with the appointment of Ketan Garg, IAS (2018). In a strategic administrative reshuffle, the AP government has transferred Garg from his previous position as municipal commissioner of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation to lead GVMC. This move is expected to enhance civic governance in one of the state’s fastest-growing urban centres.

The official government order outlined the change in postings and provided interim measures for Rajamahendravaram. Until further instructions are communicated, the collector and district magistrate of East Godavari District will assume the additional responsibility of municipal commissioner at Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

