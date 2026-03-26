GVMC Focuses on Roads, Sanitation in Madhurawada

Visakhapatnam:GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg has directed officials to prepare proposals for road development and improve sanitation in the Madhurawada zone.



During an inspection of Pothinamallayya Palem and Vikalangula Colony in Wards 6 and 8 on Thursday, he asked engineers to widen the road from PM Palem to Saibaba Temple from 20 feet to 60 feet, and remove encroachments along the stretch.

In Vikalangula Colony, he instructed officials to replace the proposed retaining wall with a 15-foot road and drainage facility over a 250-metre stretch to better serve residents.

Residents raised concerns over sanitation and maintenance. Garg directed officials to address the issues promptly and ensure cleanliness of drains, streets and roads.

The inspection was attended by engineering and health officials.

Migrant worker dies while returning home for Ramanavami

Nellore:Several families were bereaved following a bus accident near the Palakalu quarries at Rayavaram in Markapuram district, with victims including migrant workers returning home.



Among the deceased was Muthangi Venkateswarlu, 45, a native of Dasarapalli near Udayagiri in Prakasam district, who had been working in Jagtial. He was travelling home to celebrate Sri Rama Navami when the accident occurred.

Another victim, a labourer employed in Telangana, was travelling with family members to attend local festivities.

Several passengers were returning home after months of work in other districts when the accident took place.

Six arrested in suspected terror links case

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh police have arrested one more accused in a case involving suspected terror links, taking the total number of arrests to six.

The latest accused, Shadman Dilkash (A-4) from Bihar, was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody till April 8.

Earlier, A-1 Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad, A-2 Mohammad Danish and A-3 Mirza Sohail Baig, all from Vijayawada, were arrested on March 24 and remanded till April 6.

Subsequently, A-5 Sayeeda Begum from Hyderabad and A-11 Abdul Salaam from Karnataka were arrested on March 25 and remanded till April 7.

AP Police detain 101 drug offenders under PIT NDPS Act

Vijayawada:In a major crackdown on narcotics, Andhra Pradesh police, along with the EAGLE wing, have detained 101 drug offenders under the PIT NDPS Act, 1988.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the preventive detention orders were issued between February 24, 2025, and March 26, 2026. The Act allows detention of repeat offenders and facilitators for up to one year without bail.

The highest number of detentions was reported in NTR (25), followed by ASR (18), East Godavari (17), Visakhapatnam (11), Anakapalli (10), Tirupati (10), Vizianagaram (8) and Nellore (2).

Police said the drive targeted ‘Blade Batch’ networks involved in drug trafficking and distribution, disrupting supply chains and finances.

The DGP said proposals have been submitted to detain 150 more offenders and urged the public to report drug-related activities via the EAGLE helpline 1972, assuring confidentiality.