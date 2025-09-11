GVMC Fines Rs.2.71 Lakh for Food Safety, Hygiene Violations in 41 Days

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified its efforts to ensure food safety and environmental hygiene across the city. Through its Sanitation and Health Enforcement (SHE) teams, GVMC carried out 302 inspections during August and the first ten days of September, resulting in fines amounting to ₹2,71,900.

According to official data, 190 inspections were conducted in August, followed by 112 up to September 10. These inspections targeted food establishments such as hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and street food stalls, focusing on violations related to food quality, hygiene standards, and the use of banned substances.

As a result of these inspections, officials served 173 notices, registered five cases, and collected fines from violators. The initiative is part of GVMC’s broader mission to safeguard public health and maintain environmental standards in the city.

Municipal commissioner Ketan Garg stated, “We currently have 16 SHE teams operating across eight zones, with plans to double the number to 32. This expansion will allow for more comprehensive coverage and faster response to violations.” He emphasised that the inspections are not merely punitive but are aimed at curbing unsafe food practices and protecting citizens from health risks such as cancer, heart disease, and kidney ailments.

Each SHE team comprises an assistant medical officer, a sanitation supervisor, a food inspector, a sanitary secretary, and a woman police officer. These teams are tasked with inspecting two to three food establishments daily, assessing raw materials, prepared food, and overall kitchen hygiene.

In addition to food safety, SHE teams are also enforcing the ban on single-use plastics, ensuring that prohibited items are not circulated within the city.

Garg urged all food vendors to prioritise public health. “Our goal is not to impose fines, but to eliminate adulterated food and harmful practices. Violations, however, will be dealt with strictly,” he warned.