GVMC Finds It Tough to Implement Sc Orders on Stray Dogs

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is finding it onerous to implement the Supreme Court’s order of November 7, directing that all states and union territories remove stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations, and relocate them “to a designated shelter.”

Soon after the order, the Public Health department of the GVMC swung into action with a survey, according to which there are about two lakh stray dogs in the GVMC limits of Visakhapatnam city. The survey also identified institutions that must be kept free from stray dogs.

“As directed by the apex court, we have identified 1,362 institutions. We have asked all the eight zonal commissioners to issue notices to these institutions, suggesting fencing or compound walls,” said city veterinary officer Raja Ravi Kumar of GVMC Public Health department. Zonal commissioners have been asked to identify suitable lands for construction of dog shelters.

Further, Ravi Kumar said an initial report has been sent to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments seeking additional staff to catch dogs and conduct animal birth control (ABC) procedures on them.

However, Visakhapatnam Society for Protection and Care of Animals founder president Pradeep Nath said there is no ABC plan in place at the GVMC. The corporation has no trained staff to catch dogs. Their catch is based on public grievances.

In addition, GVMC has neither shelter management plan nor quarantine facilities.

Pradeep Nath suggested a monitoring committee to keep a tab on dog catching, ABC programme and vaccination.

Significantly, private educational institutions and hospitals say it is not fair to ask them to fence or build a wall around their premises.



