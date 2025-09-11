GVMC Cracks Down On Park Encroachments, Unveils Urban Upgrade Plans

Visakhapatnam:In response to the growing concerns over encroachments of public parks, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified its efforts to safeguard green spaces across the city.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg warned that criminal cases will be filed against any form of encroachment within the 1,480 parks and open spaces under GVMC’s jurisdiction.

Of these, 385 open spaces have already been developed into parks and are currently maintained by the Horticulture Wing. However, lack of coordination between the Horticulture and Town Planning wings is posing challenges in managing these parks effectively. To overcome this, GVMC has introduced standard guidelines aimed at improving collaboration between the two departments.

Further, in a bid to foster community involvement, the corporation will hand over management of developed parks to Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs). However, the commissioner has clarified that RWAs must not construct permanent structures within these parks. If at all they want to put up any temporary installations, they must seek prior permission from the GVMC.

There are 1,095 parks and open spaces, which are yet to be developed. Town Planning officials have been directed to install fencing around these areas and ensure proper documentation to prevent future encroachments. As part of a dedicated initiative named Operation Lungs, GVMC has already cleared encroachments from 17 parks, reinforcing its commitment to preserving urban greenery.

Alongside its green space protection efforts, GVMC is pushing forward with major infrastructure upgrades. The corporation has announced plans to develop 112 roads over the next year, ensuring that each ward sees at least one road expansion. This three-phase programme aims to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion across the city.

In addition, GVMC will modernise 16 key intersections by introducing free left turns and implementing smart traffic signal systems.

In coordination with the police department, 115 major traffic signals will be upgraded to smart signals, while 56 signals on national highways and major routes will be synchronised using advanced AI technology.