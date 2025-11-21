GVMC Council Passes Resolution Against Ambuja Cement Factory in Pedagantyada

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting, chaired by Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, began under high tension on Friday as corporators from the YSRC and CPM protested against the privatisation of the steel plant and the proposed establishment of Ambuja Cement in Pedagantyada.

Before the proceedings commenced, opposition corporators gathered in front of the mayor’s podium, holding placards that read “Ambuja Cement Go Back” and wearing black clothing to express their dissent. They accused the NDA coalition government of failing to halt the privatisation of the Vizag steel plant and demanded that the council pass a resolution banning the Ambuja Cement factory.

Earlier in the morning, protestors gathered at the GVMC main gate under the banner of the Joint Committee for the Anti-Construction Movement of Pedagantyada Ambuja Cement Factory. The demonstration was led by JAC convener N. Rama Rao, CPM corporator Gangarao Rahman, Mantri Shankar Narayana, and the YSRC’s 76th Ward President. They warned that the cement plant would expose residents of Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, and Kurmannapalem to hazardous dust and particles.

The tension eased after the council unanimously passed a resolution urging the state government and environmental bodies to cancel the proposal for the Adani Ambuja Cement Company in Pedagantyada. Following this decision, the YSRC and CPM corporators ended their protest.

During the meeting, corporators also raised ward-level concerns. Kella Sunitha from the 13th ward highlighted Mudasarlova Park as a hub for anti-social activities, claiming that the GVMC had failed to provide basic amenities in the park, which is home to the city’s drinking water source. Kandula Nagaraju from Ward 32 criticised the uneven allocation of funds, alleging that Jana Sena wards were being sidelined in development projects.

Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao reported that the council discussed 132 agenda items, including 90 on the main agenda and 42 on the table agenda. Of these, 131 were approved, while the proposal to rename Relli Street was rejected. The meeting, held in the GVMC council hall, was attended by council members, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and other officials.