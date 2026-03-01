GVMC Council Clears All 68 Agenda Items; Women Corporators Seek Tourist Tour

Visakhapatnam:The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council on Saturday unanimously approved all 68 agenda items placed before it during its meeting at the GVMC head office.

The meeting was presided over by mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao and attended by GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, corporators and senior officials. The Mayor said the agenda included 37 main items and 31 table items, all of which were discussed and cleared by the Council.

Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the Council during his tenure, the Mayor thanked members for their cooperation in approving development works for the city.

Ketan Garg appreciated the support extended by corporators and public representatives over the past five years and urged ward members to continue conveying civic issues and suggestions to the GVMC even after the Council’s term ends on March 17.

During the meeting, the MLA from the North constituency and several corporators raised concerns relating to development works in their respective wards and submitted representations to the cayor and the commissioner.

In an unusual development, women corporators across party lines displayed rare unity by jointly demanding a tourist trip in place of the proposed sports meet. They urged the mayor and the commissioner to consider organising a leisure tour, preferably to major tourist destinations within the country, if an overseas trip was not feasible.

The coordinated demand drew attention, as council meetings over the past five years had often witnessed sharp exchanges among women corporators. Officials noted the uncommon show of unanimity during the closing phase of the Council’s term.

Additional commissioners P.M. Satyaveni, D.V. Ramanamurthy, S.S. Varma and P. Nallanayya, secretary B.V. Ramana, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.