GVMC Commissioner Conducts Midnight Inspection of Sanitation, Streetlights

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner Ketan Garg conducted a surprise inspection past midnight on Monday to review night-time sanitation and streetlight maintenance activities across the city.

During the inspection, the commissioner reviewed field-level operations in several areas, including the surroundings of the Telugu Talli Flyover, the stretch from Jagadamba Junction to Poorna Market, Beach Road, MVP Colony, Appu Ghar, and nearby localities.

Interacting with sanitation workers, he stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness of roads, footpaths, public places and drains, along with ensuring effective streetlight maintenance every night, for the overall beautification of Visakhapatnam. He urged workers to carry out their duties with dedication and sincerity.

Appreciating their efforts, the commissioner commended the night sanitation staff for maintaining cleanliness during late hours. He instructed officials to ensure that sanitation workers are provided with all necessary equipment without any shortage.

He also directed that commercial waste collection be further strengthened and that shopkeepers be sensitised and closely monitored to hand over waste daily to GVMC vehicles, instead of dumping it indiscriminately. The commissioner further emphasised strict monitoring of streetlight maintenance to ensure uninterrupted and efficient functioning.