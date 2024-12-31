GVMC Bans Single-Use Plastic in Visakhapatnam Starting January 1, 2025

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has announced a ban on single-use plastic from January 1, 2025, as part of its mission to make Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city. City mayor Golgani Hari Venkata Kumari revealed the decision during the GVMC’s annual review meeting.

A 45-day awareness campaign is underway to educate citizens on the harmful effects of plastic, with strict penalties planned for violators post-ban.

In 2024, GVMC executed 813 projects worth Rs 185.21 crore, including Rs 672 crore under the Smart City initiative, which saw 58 of 61 projects completed. The city sterilised over 1.16 lakh stray dogs and released 8.5 lakh Gambusia fish to curb mosquito breeding, significantly reducing seasonal diseases.

Property tax collections hit Rs 283.59 crore, while welfare efforts included Rs 62.78 crore for the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme. Visakhapatnam earned accolades like the "Swachh Bhagidari" award and was ranked India’s fourth cleanest city.

Chain Snatcher Arrested, Gold Worth Rs. 12 Lakhs Recovered

The NTR police commissionerate in Vijayawada has arrested notorious chain snatcher Burmavathu Nagaraju, recovering gold ornaments worth Rs. 12 lakhs.



A special team, led by Nandigama ACP AB G Tilak and Jaggayyapet CI P Venkateshwarlu, conducted the operation near Bhimavaram Cross Road on Tuesday. Nagaraju, 36, from Kodad in Telangana, was taken into custody.

Nagaraju admitted to targeting elderly women while riding his motorcycle through rural areas to fund his lavish lifestyle. Police confirmed his involvement in multiple chain snatching cases: three in Jaggayyapeta, two in Nandigama, and one in Tenali. The recovered gold was linked to eight separate incidents.