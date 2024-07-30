GVL flays Cong for opposing Center support to AP

Visakhapatnam: Senior BJP leader and former MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao criticised the Congress for spreading negativity about the Centre's financial support to Andhra Pradesh. Talking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Narasimha Rao said the erstwhile Congress government completely neglected the needs of Andhra Pradesh during the State bifurcation.

He attributed the state's post-bifurcation woes to the lack of a developed capital city and said the Centre’s financial support for Amaravati was a step in the right direction. The former Rajya Sabha member praised the Center for sanctioning a development package for backward districts.

Answering a question about the crisis of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Rao said a high power committee had submitted a report on the issues faced by VSP and further action would be taken after studying its recommendations. He recalled that Union minister of steel H.D. Kumaraswamy inspected the steel plant two weeks ago and the high power committee visited the plant and assessed the situation last March.

He assured that the VSP would not be privatized, with the Centre planning to invest Rs 3,100 crore in its development. He cited the Centre’s rescue loss-making Raebareli steel plant as proof of its commitment. “The Raebareli steel plant was handed over to the Indian Railways and the turnaround process has started. The steel plant would raise Rs 1,110 crore from National Mineral Development Corporation by offering some of its properties as guarantee,” he explained.