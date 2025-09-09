 Top
Guv, CM, DCM Congratulates VP-Elect Radhakrishnan

Andhra Pradesh
MD Ilyas
9 Sept 2025 11:42 PM IST

Several ministers and other dignitaries also extended their best wishes to Radhakrishnan.

Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and others during the Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI09_08_2025_000143B)

Vijayawada:Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others have extended their best wishes to Vice-President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Governor Nazeer stated, “I extend my hearty congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan on his election. I wish him a fulfilling and distinguished tenure as the 15th vice president.”

Chief Minister Naidu said, “Congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful, fulfilling and distinguished tenure devoted to serving our great nation and advancing its progress and prosperity. I am confident that his vast knowledge and rich experience will further strengthen and uphold our democratic values.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated, “Heartfelt congratulations to NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan. His rich experience and exemplary statesmanship shall bring greater dignity to the vice president’s office and foster constructive, meaningful debates in the Rajya Sabha to further strengthen our democracy.”

YS Jagan said, “Congratulations, CP Radhakrishnan. Wishing you all the success in your service to the nation. Your dedication and experience will surely guide our country.”

Minister Nara Lokesh stated, “Heartiest congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan. His vast experience, statesmanship and commitment to public service will greatly enrich our nation. Wishing him great success in serving the people with wisdom and dignity.”

Several ministers and other dignitaries also extended their best wishes to Radhakrishnan.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
