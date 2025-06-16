Guruvayoorappan Brahmotsavams in Nellore from June 17 to 22

Nellore: Nellore is gearing up for a grand six-day spiritual festival as elaborate arrangements are underway for the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Mahalakshmi Goda Sametha Sri Guruvayoor Mahavishnu temple on the premises of the Sri Ayyappa temple in the town. The religious event to be held from June 17 to 22 with daily rituals, special pujas and Anna Prasadam for devotees.

What makes this temple special is that it’s the only Guruvayoorappan shrine in the Nellore region and it holds a unique history. The temple was consecrated in April 2011, under the guidance of Ubhaya Vedanta Narasaraju Bhattar, the son of the renowned Sampatkumar Bhattar from the Tirunarayanapuram Melkote Divya Desam tradition.

The inspiration to build this sacred shrine came during a Devaprasnam—a traditional astrological ritual practiced in Kerala to seek divine insight about temple matters. It was during this ritual, held at the Ayyappa temple before 2011, that Kerala’s well-known astrologer, Ravunni Panicker, suggested constructing a temple for Guruvayoorappan.

Following this divine guidance, the then Ayyappa temple president, late P.T. Rangarajan, and secretary G. Seshagiri Rao took the initiative. With generous contributions from devotees, the temple became a reality and the Kumbhabhishekam (consecration ceremony) was held on a grand note from June 20 to June 25, 2011.

Now, under the leadership of the current president G. Seshagiri Rao, the temple is preparing to host the Brahmotsavams once again. Highlights of the festival include Seshavahana Seva on June 18, Garuda Seva on June 20 and Kalyanam (Divine Wedding) on June 2.