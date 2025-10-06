Gurukul illness: CM Naidu Asks Officials to Conduct Detailed Probe

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked tribal welfare minister G Sandhya Rani and senior officials to conduct a detailed probe into the mass illness among girl students at the Kurupam Tribal Girls’ Gurukul residential school in Manyam district.

He also referred to the death of an infant at a childcare centre in Anantapur and sought a comprehensive report from officials on both incidents.

Naidu enquired about the condition of students who fell ill at the Kurupam Gurukul and the measures being taken by the district administration and health officials in this context.

Acting on the CM’s directions, minister Sandhya Rani left for Visakhapatnam to visit the KGH hospital, where several affected students were still under treatment. She is also coordinating with the district collector and senior officials of the tribal welfare department at the Parvathipuram hospital for updates on the latest situations.

Naidu emphasized that preventive measures must be strengthened to ensure the safety and health of children in government-run hostels and welfare homes.

Anantapur collector Anand described the incident at the childcare centre as “deeply painful” and said a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. The panel includes DMHO Dr EB Devi, ICDS project director Nagamani and the head of the paediatrics department at the GGH.

The collector said the committee would submit a detailed report at the earliest, based on which action would be taken against those found responsible.