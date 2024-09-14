Guntur rises to become NSG-2 category railway station

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Railway Station has acquired the Non-Suburban Group-2 (NSG-2) status by generating during 2023–2024 financial year an annual revenue of ₹110 crore and handling 5.92 million passengers.

Following this, Guntur divisional railway manager (DRM) M. Ramakrishna said the Railway Board reviewed the situation and upgraded the Guntur Railway Station to the NSG-2 status.

The DRM disclosed that any railway station, which generates annual passenger earnings between ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore or has handled 10 to 20 million outward passengers a year, is categorised as a NSG-2 station.

Guntur Railway Station was earlier NSG-3.

Ramakrishna said, "We are proud to achieve the NSG-2 status, which recognises our efforts to improve infrastructure and services. We will continue to work towards meeting the growing demands of our passengers."

Geographically, Guntur is a strategic location. With the NSG-2 status, it has become one of the top 11 railway stations in the South Central Railway, said senior divisional commercial manager Ch. Pradeep Kumar.

Within the Guntur railway division, there are five stations under NSG-4 category, 11 under NSG-5, 40 under NSG-6 and four halt stations, Pradeep Kumar stated.