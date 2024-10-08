Guntur police save abducted infant boy within hours

Vijayawada: Guntur police were quick to act and tracked down a newborn baby boy who was abducted from the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) just hours after the kidnapping occurred around 2 pm on Monday. Naseema, a resident of Gorantla in Vijayawada: Guntur district, gave birth to the baby boy at 1 am on the night between Sunday and Monday at Guntur GGH. Around 2 pm, unidentified miscreants abducted the newborn from the hospital and fled in an autorickshaw.





Upon receiving the report, police immediately launched a search operation. After reviewing CCTV footage, they identified four people involved in the abduction. The suspects were apprehended at Konuru in Achampet Mandal of Palnadu district. The baby was rescued safely and taken to the Sattenapalli DSP office. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



