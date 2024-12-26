Guntur police gear up for constable fitness tests

Vijayawada:Guntur district police have initiated preparations for the upcoming physical fitness tests of police constable candidates, scheduled to take place from December 30, 2024. During an inspection of the police parade ground, on Thursday the Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar emphasized the importance of ensuring that the ground is adequately prepared for the tests.

The SP instructed police officers to set up clear sign boards that guide candidates through each stage of the testing process, from entry to completion. This initiative aims to enhance the candidates' experience and ensure they understand the requirements as they navigate the various assessments.

The physical fitness tests will include essential evaluations such as height and chest measurements, followed by rigorous physical exercises. He instructed the assigned officers to oversee the testing which will be responsible for verifying candidates' certificates and providing clear instructions to facilitate a smooth process without causing any inconvenience.

The preparation for these tests involves collaboration among various police officials, including additional SP G.V. Ramanamurthy, K Supraja, and A. Hanumanthu, along with other personnel and technical staff.