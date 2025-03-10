 Top
Guntur police arrest 10 in B.Ed question paper leak case

The "Perspectives in Child Development" paper was leaked from Vivekananda College in Vinukonda.

Amaravati: The Guntur superintendent of police, Satish Kumar, revealed during a Monday press conference that 10 individuals have been arrested in connection with the leak of a B.Ed examination question paper.

The "Perspectives in Child Development" paper was leaked from Vivekananda College in Vinukonda and then spread via social media. The police investigation led to the arrest of the 10 people.


