Guntur Municipal Corporation Suspends Two Staff for Forgery, Negligence

Vijayawada: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Tuesday announced suspension of two employees – record assistant S. Nageswara Rao and ward sanitation secretary Y. Thyagaraju – for forgery and dereliction of duty.

According to the commissioner, Nageswara Rao, working at the GMC Circle Office, forged the commissioner’s signature to prepare a fake appointment order. Using this, he allegedly collected Rs 4.40 lakh from a Vijayawada resident, Jada Sundara Rao.

When Sundara Rao lodged a complaint on not being formally appointed, the GMC commissioner ordered a probe by the deputy commissioner, who confirmed the forgery and illegal collection of money. Based on the inquiry report, the commissioner suspended Nageswara Rao immediately.

In another case, Thyagaraju, ward sanitation secretary, had been found negligent in addressing complaints related to sanitation issues in ward No. 45. Despite not resolving the issues, he had recorded the grievances as being solved. Taking a serious note of this lapse, the GMC commissioner placed Thyagaraju under suspension.

Commissioner Srinivasulu underlined that public complaints must be resolved promptly and responsibly. Otherwise, stern action will be taken against the officials responsible, he warned.