Guntur DRM Announces 6.1% Growth With Gross Earnings of Rs.712 Crore

Vijayawada: Guntur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sudeshna Sen announced that their division has recorded freight loading of 3.809 million tonnes with gross earnings of ₹712 crore, marking a 6.1 per cent growth over the previous year. She pointed out that with a workforce of 5,177 employees and 49 officers, the division operates 99 trains daily, serving nearly 49,000 passengers.

Presenting the performance highlights for 2024-25, the DRM said major works are progressing across the division. The new lines under execution include Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, where 90 km out of 309 km line has been completed. She said land acquisition for the Yerraguntla-Nandyal-Bapatla Road 56.53 km line is in progress. This line will eventually connect Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati with a railway line.

Sudeshna Sen pointed out that rail line doubling works are gaining pace, with 12 km between Nallapadu and Nandyal completed in 2024-25. Stretch targets include Gadwal-Nandyal by November 2025 and Dhone-Gadwal (40 km) by December 2026. The 30-km Nallapadu-Peddavadugur section is targeted for completion in 2025-26.

The DRM underlined that to improve safety, nine level crossings have been eliminated while four others have been interlocked with road-under-bridges, rail-over-bridges and limited-height subways.

She disclosed that Rs.300 crore have been sanctioned for redevelopment of 16 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These upgrades will include modern waiting halls, extended platforms and passenger-friendly facilities, such as lifts and escalators, and 12-metre-wide foot overbridges. The redeveloped Mangalagiri Railway Station is slated for inauguration by the end of this month.

Sudeshna Sen informed that between April and July 2025, Guntur division recorded 1.186 million tonnes of freight loading, a rise of 9.81 per cent year-on-year. Passenger earnings touched ₹87.13 crore (up 12.29 per cent), goods earnings reached ₹153.41 crore (up 32 per cent), taking gross earnings to ₹253.05 crore, reflecting a healthy 21 per cent rise. Non-fare revenue also grew, with catering earnings improving by 20 per cent.

Regarding engineering and passenger amenities, Sudeshna Sen explained that track renewal and screening works have been completed across priority sections, while encroachments at the Nandyal approach have been cleared. They energised electrification of Chettinadu Cement Siding (5.04 km) in July 2025 and a new freight depot has been inaugurated at Nallapadu Railway Station.

Four lifts have been commissioned—three at Guntur and one at Nandyal—while LED coach display boards have been installed at the Markapur Road station, she added.