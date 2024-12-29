Guntur district sees a dip in crime rate during 2024

Vijayawada: Guntur district has witnessed an overall dip in crime rate with 6,515 crimes reported during 2014, compared to 8,195 cases in 2023, said superintendent of police S. Satish Kumar on Sunday.

Addressing media persons following the annual crime review meeting, he underlined that the district also recorded a 24 per cent decrease in crimes against women, with 1,035 cases reported in 2024, compared to 1,368 cases in 2023.

Similarly, the number of cybercrimes declined by 23 per cent, with 221 cases reported in 2024, compared to 286 cases in 2023.

Further, property offences dropped by 19 per cent, with 1,039 cases reported this year, compared to 1,290 cases last year. The department recovered property worth ₹4.01 crore in 2024 and ₹1.10 crore in 2023.

The SP, however, said fatal accidents increased by 24 per cent, while non-fatal accidents decreased by 4 per cent in 2024. 413 fatal and 611 non-fatal accidents had been reported in 2024, compared to 334 fatal and 638 non-fatal accidents in 2023, he pointed out.





