Guntur District Must Be Top Performer in AP, Says Dinakar

Vijayawada: Guntur district must emerge as No. 1 performer in achieving Swarnandhra goals under Viksit Bharat, underlined Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee at a district review meeting on Thursday.

Reviewing the progress of medical, education and infrastructure schemes with Guntur district collector A. Tamim Ansariya, Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and Guntur district joint collector Ashutosh Srivastav, Dinakar stressed that the spirit of each flagship programme must be fully understood and implemented without dilution.

He directed officials to ensure meticulous execution of Ayushman Bharat–Dr NTR Health Services, Thalliki Vandanam-linked initiatives, PM Sri, Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT 1.0 and 2.0, PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum.

The committee chairman appreciated Guntur district’s health indicators, registering over 65,000 electronic health records, with 91 per cent synchronisation under Ayushman Bharat. Lab services are delivering over 18,000 test results the same day. Nearly 46,000 prescriptions are being given.

Dinakar said under maternal and child health schemes, including PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Janani Suraksha, Janani Shishu Suraksha and Sukhibhava, over Rs 4.46 crore have been transferred to beneficiaries this year. The district recorded 100 per cent institutional deliveries. Infant mortality rate has dropped to 7—far below the state average of 18.

With regard to education, he revealed that major programmes, such as PM Sri, Mana Badi – Mana Bhavishyattu, Samagra Shiksha and Durgabai Deshmukh midday meals linked to PM Poshan are strengthening learning quality across 1,049 schools. Over 88,000 students are benefiting daily from fortified meals. Health teams are screening students regularly and providing nutritional supplements to students who require them.

The committee chairman stressed on safe drinking water as key to achieving Swarnandhra goals. He directed officials to expedite Jal Jeevan Mission works and AMRUT 2.0.