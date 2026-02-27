 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sunil Naik

Andhra Pradesh
27 Feb 2026 12:41 AM IST

Sunil Kumar Naik, in a case related to a custodial torture case

Guntur Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sunil Naik
x
Guntur district court. (Image: guntur.dcourts.gov.in)

Vijayawada: A mobile court in Guntur has issued an arrest warrant against Bihar cadre senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Naik in a case related to the alleged custodial torture of former MP and Deputy Speaker in the Assembly K. Raghurama Krishna Raju on Thursday. The police had filed an arrest warrant petition in Guntur court on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Naik is one of the accused in the custodial torture case booked at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Guntur Court Senior IPS officer M. Sunil Kumar Naik Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X