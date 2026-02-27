Guntur Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sunil Naik

Vijayawada: A mobile court in Guntur has issued an arrest warrant against Bihar cadre senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Naik in a case related to the alleged custodial torture of former MP and Deputy Speaker in the Assembly K. Raghurama Krishna Raju on Thursday. The police had filed an arrest warrant petition in Guntur court on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Naik is one of the accused in the custodial torture case booked at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.