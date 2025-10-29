Guntur Collector Crosses Overflowing Stream on Tractor to Reach Flood-Hit Villages

Vijayawada: In a remarkable display of commitment, Guntur district collector A. Thamim Ansaria rode a tractor across an overflowing stream at Varagani village to reach flood-hit areas and interact with affected residents. She toured several cyclone-affected localities in Prattipadu, Pedanandipadu, and Kakumanu mandals on Wednesday to assess the post-cyclone situation.

As the stream at Varagani was flowing dangerously high, road connectivity to the flood-hit habitations was completely cut off. Locals informed the collector that only tractors could pass through the water flow, prompting her to travel by tractor to inspect the affected areas firsthand. Villagers expressed their appreciation for the collector’s courage and briefed her on their hardships. Thamim Ansaria assured them that their grievances would be addressed promptly.

At Prattipadu, the collector inspected the Kondaveedu Valley stream and reviewed desilting works in irrigation canals. She also visited the rehabilitation centre set up at the Zilla Parishad High School and enquired about the facilities provided to displaced families. Later, she examined the Nakkalavagu and Mekalavagu streams from a tractor and supervised flood management works near the Nandipadu–Nallavagu bridge.

During her visit to the Pedanandipadu rehabilitation centre, the collector interacted with farmers who reported severe crop losses, particularly to cotton and chilli fields. Farmers also expressed concern over limited urea availability. They complained that canals along R&B roads had not been desilted for years, resulting in waterlogging and road inundation. They urged officials to deepen the Nakkalavagu and Mekalavagu to prevent recurring floods and transport disruptions.

Speaking to the media, Thamim Ansaria said that crop loss assessment would be completed within two days and that all post-cyclone relief works were being expedited. She instructed officials to ensure proper sanitation and continuous monitoring at causeways while power restoration was underway.

The collector added that 84 uprooted trees were being cleared and that no untoward incidents had been reported. She said 9,000 people were sheltered in 153 rehabilitation centres and essential relief kits were being readied. The government, she noted, had sanctioned Rs 1,000 per individual and up to Rs 3,000 per family for those staying in the camps.