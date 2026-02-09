Gunadala Shrine Comes Alive For 102nd Annual Feast

Vijayawada: The 102nd annual festival of Gunadala Lourdes Matha (Mary Matha Thirunallu), one of the country’s most revered Marian shrines, began in a grand and prayerful atmosphere atop the historic Gunadala Hill at Vijayawada on Monday, drawing thousands of devotees.

Addressing the faithful, Rev. Fr. Nelaturi Francis said the holy church has recognised Mother Mary as the mother of unity. Expressing concern over the weakening of family bonds, he recalled the strength of joint family systems in the past. He urged the faithful to seek the blessings of Gunadala Lourdes Matha for unity in families, society, and nations, noting that true unity is possible only through God, the creator.

The celebrations were formally inaugurated at 7 am at the Bishop Grassi High School grounds with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on a specially decorated stage. The ceremony was led by Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, along with Monsignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Rev. Fr. Meshapam Gabriel, Shrine Rector Rev. Fr. Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy, SSC Director Rev. Fr. Thota Sunil Raju, and Silver Jubilee Rev. Fr. Maddala Joseph from the United States, among other clergy.

Earlier, Bishop Joseph Raja Rao led a solemn procession, bringing the Lourdes Matha statue to the sanctified altar, where it was ceremoniously installed. This was followed by a concelebrated Holy Mass offered by the bishop, along with the silver jubilee and diocesan priests.

As part of the first-day celebrations, a grand concelebrated holy mass was held at 6 pm, led by the Most Rev. Dr. Saginela Paul Prakash, Bishop of the Kadapa Diocese, and Bishop Joseph Raja Rao.

Earlier in the afternoon, a colourful procession of Gunadala Lourdes Matha was taken through the streets of Gunadala under the leadership of the Shrine Rector. Cultural programmes organised on the occasion captivated devotees and added to the festive fervor, with several diocesan priests participating.