Guinness Documentary Filmmaker Writes Book on Lepakshi

Anantapur: Lepakshi is a historical place that resonates with the art and architecture of the Vijayanagara Empire dating back to the 16th Century. Dr. Vinod Rajendra, a well-known documentary filmmaker, has already made a documentary on Lepakshi, which has entered the Guinness World Record book as the Most Dubbed Short Documentary.

Vinod Rajendra has now come up with a book on Lepakshi, which has each and every detail about this place, its sculptures, paintings and history. He says, "One always lives on the presumption that religion, religiousness and myth are interrelated, even though they are in different dimensions. Religiousness is a subjective appropriation and interpretation of a religion, whether its heritage is built through temples, churches or mosques.

The filmmaker-turned-book writer says every sculpture, painting and art has science behind it. But we leave behind science and instead believe in its myth. He maintains that Lepakshi is a timeless marvel of Vijayanagara's art and architecture. His book brings out the science behind most of the sculptures and paintings in the Lepakshi Temple, he underlined. The book covers many details, from the Shatapatra Kamalam on the ceiling of Natyamantapa to the sculpture that depicts why women of those days wore sindoor on their foreheads.

Vinod intends to make the history of Lepakshi reach every section of society. He is trying to use each possible option, documentary film in the past and now the book, to meet his goal.