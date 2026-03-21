Guduru Bans Sale of Ice-Cream, Coloured Foods in Village

Kakinada:People of Guduru village in Chinturu mandal of Polavaram district have banned the sale of ice-creams, substandard snacks and coloured food items. The villagers have taken the decision to safeguard the health of people, particularly children, in the village.

Further, they have unanimously resolved that if any ice-cream cart comes to the village, a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on it. In addition, they have decided that if any shop in the village is found selling substandard food items, its owners will be excommunicated from the village.

Flex boards in this regard have been put up at the entrance of the village.

The village has a population of nearly 1,000 people. Village elders said children of the village have been frequently falling ill after consuming ice cream and substandard snacks which pushcart vendors from outside are selling in the village.

Following this, village elders and women held a Grama Sabha and decided to impose strict regulations.

Following this, they have been driving away ice-cream vendors and other vendors before they can enter the village. They are also keeping a close watch on shops within the village selling food items containing harmful artificial colours or snacks that have expired.

Women of the village have gone on to take the revolutionary step of shutting down the existing belt shop selling liquor in the village. Furthermore, they have stipulated that anyone found consuming or selling illicit liquor or other intoxicants will be banished from the village.

Significantly, neighbouring villages have expressed appreciation that Guduru people have taken such revolutionary collective decisions.