GST Restructuring Revolutionary Step Towards Simpler, Fairer Tax System: Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called the GST restructuring, which came into effect from today, by the Union government as a revolutionary step towards a simpler and fairer tax system.

The GST Council recently approved a complete overhaul of the goods and services tax regime, slashing tax on several common use items, from hair oil to corn flakes and personal health and life insurance policies and umpteen others.

"The GST restructuring is a revolutionary step towards a simpler, fairer tax system. It is a commendable move to make goods & services more simpler and affordable to every citizen," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

"Here and there, there might be a few glitches with a few complaints, but it's a process, and I am hopeful that the benefits will get passed on to the end consumers," the opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly said. This will surely give the necessary impetus to consumption and investment in the economy, Reddy added.