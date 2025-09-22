GST Reforms to Boost Healthcare: Minister Yadav

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday welcomed the GST reforms effective from Monday, saying they would give a major boost to public healthcare.

The minister said the removal of the existing 18 per cent GST on health insurance premiums would benefit lakhs of people seeking insurance cover.

“The latest reforms have reduced prices of drugs used in the treatment of cancer and other rare diseases, as well as equipment required for various surgeries. The prices of vaccines, HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis diagnostic kits have also been lowered, which would provide significant financial relief to patients in need,” he said.

Citing the assembly resolution welcoming the reforms, Yadav said the Centre’s reforms reflected its commitment to improving healthcare access, particularly for the poor and the middle class.

Yadav recalled that since 2018, GST has been exempted for government-sponsored health insurance policies. With the present government preparing to roll out a new Universal Health Policy in AP, he said people would not face any additional financial burden.

Calling the reduction in GST slabs for small traders as “courageous,” he hailed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s move as visionary. This, he said, would ease the tax burden on small businesses, facilitate their economic growth and extend relief to middle-class and lower-income groups.

SCR Plants 425 Saplings Across Vijayawada Division

Vijayawada: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva – 2025 fortnight (September 17–October 2) themed Swachhotsav, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway on Sunday organised a massive tree plantation drive across 41 locations, planting 425 saplings with the participation of 556 people.

The initiative covered railway stations, colonies, hospitals, health units and major facilities including the Electric Loco Shed, Diesel Loco Shed and Coaching Depots in Vijayawada, reinforcing Indian Railways’ commitment to sustainability and a cleaner network.

Senior officials, staff, families and volunteers actively took part, reflecting a shared commitment to environmental protection.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya said tree plantation was not just an environmental activity but an investment in the future. “Each sapling planted today represents a step towards a cleaner, greener railway and a healthier planet,” he said, urging railway personnel and citizens to make cleanliness and environmental protection part of their daily lives.