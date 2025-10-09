GST Reforms Helping NTR District Save ₹300 Crore, Says Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha said the Super GST – Super Savings reforms have immensely helped people by eliminating GST on life and health insurance policies, apart from life-saving medicines.

Speaking at an awareness programme on Super GST – Super Savings initiative the Old GGH in the city on Thursday, Dr. Lakshmisha said the reforms have benefited AP to the tune of ₹8,000 crore, with NTR district saving around ₹300 crore.

The collector pointed out that GST reforms have come about with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. They are aimed at ensuring both economic and health security for common citizens.

Dr. Lakshmisha explained that life-saving medicines once attracted 12 per cent GST. They are now in the zero-tax bracket. Tax on medical equipment and diagnostic kits has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya, GST Vijayawada joint commissioner S. Prashant Kumar, and representatives of NTR District Chemists and Druggists Association attended the programme.

Ilakkiya said both government and private establishments, including hospitals and diagnostic centres, are being sensitised about the new GST reforms. Prashant Kumar underlined that GST on general medicines and testing kits has been slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, benefiting the healthcare sector significantly.

Speaking on the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Suhasini explained how reforms in the healthcare sector will benefit people.

Others who participated in the programme included NTR District Chemists and Druggists Association president Sadhu Prasad, secretary D.V.R. Sai Kumar, treasurer G. Srihari Rao, Drugs Control assistant Director K. Anil Kumar and GST Gollapudi Circle assistant commissioner S. Prajna Radhika, apart from other officials and representatives of several hospitals.