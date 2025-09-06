GST On Temple-Town Hotels Down To 5% from 12%

Vijayawada:Centre’s new GST slabs will substantially boost the revenues of Andhra Pradesh, while easing the burden on farmers, businesses, real estate and middle class, explained AP Biodiversity Board (APBB) chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar on Saturday.

Addressing media at the Telugu Desam headquarters in Mangalagiri, he said the NDA government at the centre deserves credit for introducing tax cuts unseen in the past 50 years. Vijay Kumar highlighted that the GST on temple-town hotels in Tirumala, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala and Vijayawada has been slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. “With cheaper costs, more religious tourists will get drawn, directly benefiting the state coffers,” he stated.

Regarding healthcare, the APBB chairman said the exemption of GST on health insurance is expected to significantly ease medical expenses for families. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has already registered higher GST revenues in July and August. The new GST reforms will further accelerate growth. Increased economic activity and lower prices will lead to higher tax collections without burdening the public.

“This is a festival gift before Diwali, as essential commodities will now become cheaper. Farmers, the poor and middle class will benefit tremendously,” Vijay underlined. He said unlike the exploitative regimes of the past, the Chandrababu Naidu government is deploying additional revenues for welfare schemes. Pensions have been doubled from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000. Mothers are directly receiving Talliki Vandanam benefits for their children. Free bus travel has already been implemented, he added.

