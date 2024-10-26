GST officers complete training at NACIN's Visakhapatnam Campus

Visakhapatnam: The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) celebrated the graduation of its newest batch of GST officers at a valedictory ceremony held on Saturday. The ceremony marked the successful completion of training for 32 GST Inspectors and 19 Tax Assistants.

The GST Inspectors underwent a 14-week induction program, while the Tax Assistants completed a three-week training course. Gopinath Jatti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Visakhapatnam Range, who attended as Chief Guest emphasized the crucial role of tax officers in society during his address.

"Inspectors must understand their responsibility as tax officers and maintain strict discipline," DIG stated. "Continuous learning and working for societal betterment should be their primary focus."

A highlight of the ceremony was the launch of an E-Book on Demand and Adjudication by the Chief Guest. Additional Director General of NACIN, Ravi Kiran Edara, congratulated the graduating officers and encouraged them to apply their newly acquired skills in the field.

The ceremony also recognized the achievements with mementos presented to officers who excelled in academics and sports. The event concluded with a cultural program featuring performances by trainees and departmental officers.