GST Cut To Give Major Boost To Poultry Industry In AP: Director

VIJAYAWADA: Animal husbandry director T. Damodar Naidu said the poultry industry would witness a major boost as the Centre cut down GST to zero for dairy products. As the GST is also slashed it to five per cent for animal feed and farm mechanization, a large number of enterprising entrepreneurs would come forward and invest, he added.

Speaking to the media on seasonal diseases to the livestock and protection of poultry birds here on Friday, Damodar Naidu said AP stood first in eggs production in the country followed by fourth place in meat production and fifth place in milk production while it stood in second place in population of poultry birds and sheep and in sixth place in buffaloes. He added that the animal husbandry contributes 112.17 per cent in state gross domestic product with a share of ͅ₹1.61 lakh crore.

He said the sector was developing in a big way as the state government was extending all requisite support for the welfare of farmers and development of the dairy and poultry industry. He added that the state government had targeted 15 per cent growth rate for animal husbandry in the state and accordingly it was extending support by providing 50 per cent subsidy on animal feed, 75 per cent on fodder seed and 85 per cent subsidy on livestock insurance.

The animal husbandry director said they were keeping ready vaccines for seasonal diseases to the livestock and ruled out the perishing of poultry birds at Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district due to bird flu.

With regard to stray dogs in municipalities, we had entered into an agreement with four NGOs to control them, he said. He added that anti-rabies vaccine was available in all veterinary hospitals in the state.