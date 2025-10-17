GST Awareness Processions Taken Out in Bhimavaram, Eluru

Kakinada: Thursday witnessed vehicular processions in different areas of West Godavari and Eluru Districts to spread awareness among people about the benefits they are availing under the Super GST – Super Savings programme.

At Bhimavaram, West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani flagged off the procession from the Lutheran High School to Cosmopolitan Club through Prakasam Chowk and JP Road.

Speaking on the occasion, she pointed out that the central government has reduced the GST on many goods and vehicles, prices of which have come down by large amounts. The WG collector said people are utilising this opportunity to buy bikes from Dasara to Diwali.

Joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy and officials of the Transport and Commercial departments participated in the procession.

Flagging off a procession in Eluru, collector K. Vetri Selvi said GST reforms have benefited everyone, including poor, middle class and rich families. She pointed out that the four GST slabs have been reduced to two and GST has been reduced on many items and even abolished on some.

The collector pointed out that there is no tax on pens, pencils and erasers used by children. Tax has been reduced on coconut oil and talcum powder. She said due to the decision taken by the central and state governments, people can save nearly Rs 12,000 per month.

Those who participated in the procession included Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaik Kareem, Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner Nagarjuna Rao, and Deputy Labour Commissioner G. Nageswara Rao.