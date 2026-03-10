Groundwater Levels Plunging in Rayalaseema

KURNOOL: Groundwater levels across the Rayalaseema region have dropped sharply, triggering concern among farmers. In several areas, water tables have fallen by nearly 15 metres to 20 metres, creating difficulties for agriculture and managing drinking water supply.

Officials say the sudden rise in temperatures and prolonged dry conditions have contributed to the rapid depletion of groundwater.

Among Rayalaseema districts, Chittoor has recorded the steepest fall, with groundwater levels dropping to around 26 metres. Inadequate rainfall this year, combined with excessive water usage and high summer temperatures, has significantly impacted groundwater reserves.

A similar trend is visible in Kurnool, Nandyal and YSR Kadapa districts. In Alur, Adoni and Yemmiganur mandals of Kurnool district, several borewells have reportedly gone dry, with motors failing to draw water.

Borewells have also dried up In Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu in YSR Kadapa district and parts of Rayachoti region in Annamayya district. Farmers in Punganur and Palamaner areas of Chittoor district are facing similar hardships.

Farmers say they are being forced to drill deeper borewells to save their crops. Shivashankar Reddy, a farmer from Veerapunayunipalle in Kadapa district, said he drilled a borewell up to 350 feet to protect his groundnut crop. But only minimal water could be drawn.

In Adoni and Yemmiganur, farmers say even drilling up the 500 feet is not yielding water. Currently, crops, such as groundnut, paddy, papaya, mango, and sapota, are in flowering and growth stages. Sudden water shortage could cause heavy losses.

Farmers point out that drying tanks and excessive drilling of borewells have worsened the groundwater situation. “We need to somehow sustain our crops till the end of April. But the water situation is alarming,” said Doneppa, a farmer from Pathikonda in Kurnool district.

According to estimates, Rayalaseema has over 10 lakh borewells, with the highest concentration in Anantapur district, which alone accounts for more than three lakh

borewells. Sri Sathya Sai district has around 1.5 lakh borewells, while Kurnool district has about 1.7 lakh. Other districts too have over one lakh borewells each.

However, YSR Kadapa district Groundwater department deputy director Murali maintains that groundwater levels in the district have not fallen to an alarming level. They are relatively better compared to last year.

Groundwater levels in Rayalaseema districts

District Average groundwater depth

Kurnool: 11–12 metres

Nandyal: 12–15 metres

YSR Kadapa: 14–16 metres

Chittoor: 26–28 metres

Anantapur: 25–30 metres