Groundnut Prices Hit Record High at Rs 10,940 Per Quintal

Kurnool: Groundnut, the major rainfed crop of Kurnool district, has touched a record high price at the Emmiganur Agricultural Market. A quintal of groundnut fetched a maximum of Rs 10,940, the highest price recorded so far, according to market officials.

Officials said the unprecedented rise was due to reduced acreage under groundnut cultivation coupled with strong market demand. The sharp increase has come as a major relief to farmers, particularly in drought-prone mandals where groundnut is the primary crop.

Just a few days ago, prices had dipped to around Rs 6,000 per quintal. However, rates have surged steadily since then. The average price at the Emmiganur market is currently hovering around Rs 9,810 per quintal, officials said.

Traders expect prices to remain firm in the coming days if arrivals continue to be limited and demand remains strong.