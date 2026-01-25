Grievances Pour In at TD’s Praja Vedika at NTR Bhavan in Vijayawada

Vijayawada:Citizens raised a wide range of land, access, and welfare-related grievances during the Praja Vedika public grievance redressal programme held at NTR Bhavan, the Telugu Desam central office, on Saturday.

Those who attended the programme included MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas and Vijayawada parliamentary party president Gadde Anuradha. They received petitions from people across several districts and assured them of appropriate action and follow-up with the concerned authorities.

A farmer from Gannavaram in Krishna district alleged that his revenue records have been tampered with by changing the survey number without prior intimation. This enabled YSRC-linked elements to attempt encroachment of his land. He claimed that his standing green gram crop had been stolen using tractors at night. Banana plants raised by his tenant had also been stolen.

A woman petitioner from Prakasam district complained that an age-old cart track providing access to her 10.09-acre farmland has been illegally occupied and built upon, halting her agricultural activity. Though she secured a favourable High Court order, official inaction has left her without relief.

Several other petitions highlighted distressing cases of elderly parents allegedly being harassed and dispossessed by their own children, long-pending pattadar passbook issues despite legal land ownership, and large-scale irregularities in unapproved layouts and housing schemes in villages of Vizianagaram district.

Petitioners from Anakapalli, Kadapa, Palnadu and other districts sought justice in disputes ranging from boundary violations and denial of rightful land titles due to errors in DKT land allotments. Many complained of repeated appeals to officials yielding no results.

Allegations at the Praja Vedika included misuse of government and endowment lands, diversion of housing plots, and illegal sale of park lands meant for public use.

Apart from land disputes, Srinivas and Anuradha also received applications related to pensions, ration cards, house construction, employment requests with resumes, and appeals for financial assistance due to health issues.

The TD leaders assured applicants that their grievances will be taken up with the respective departments towards ensuring timely and fair resolution.