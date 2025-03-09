Greenfield international Airport planned for Amaravati

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated preparations for the construction of two Greenfield International Airports—one in Amaravati, the state's new capital, and another in Srikakulam district. Tenders have been invited for consultancy firms to prepare a Technical and Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR).

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation (APADC) has set March 21 as the deadline for online submissions, with technical bids to be opened on March 24, followed by financial bids on March 27. The selected firms will assess location suitability, financial models, and environmental impact, while also preparing a 35-year concept master plan.

Amaravati Development Committee chairman Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu welcomed the initiative, stating that an international airport in Amaravati would ease congestion at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport, boost investments, and accelerate the growth of IT and industrial sectors.