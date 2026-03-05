Greenfield Commercial Port Coming Up at Kona Village Under PPP Model: Minister

Vijayawada: Infrastructure and investments minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy has said that their government is developing a greenfield commercial port under PPP model at Kona village in the East Godavari district.

In a reply to queries raised in the Council here on Thursday, the minister said that the greenfield commercial port at Kona village would come up in Build-Own-Operate-Transfer mode and sounded confident of its completion by July 20, 2026.

He said that the only major port in the state, called Visakha Port, was working at a capacity of 41.6 MMTPA, while non-major ports were functioning at Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam, and Kakinada Deep Water Port under the control of the Maritime Board under PPP model. Referring to Adani Gangavaram port, he said that it was functioning at a capacity of 64 MMTPA. Deep Water Port had a capacity of 26 MMTPA, and Krishnapatnam Port was functioning at a capacity of 98 MMTPA.

He said that the ports which were under construction would be ready for functioning in six to nine months.