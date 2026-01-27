Green Signal for 132 KV Power Substation at Kisan SEZ in Nellore

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday announced that a 132 kV power substation will be established at the Kisan SEZ in Nellore, with works set to commence shortly. He said the project would significantly strengthen power supply and support industrial growth in the region.

The minister inaugurated a 32/11 kV power substation constructed at a cost of `3.37 crore at Panchedu village in Buchireddypalem mandal of the Kovur Assembly constituency. The event was attended by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said another substation is being taken up in the constituency at a cost exceeding `3 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a DE office building to be constructed at a cost of `4 crore.

Ravi Kumar said several power infrastructure works are being implemented under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to rectify lapses of the previous government and gradually reduce losses of nearly `30,000 crore incurred by the power sector.

He alleged that while the previous government increased power tariffs nine times, the present government is working towards reducing electricity charges and lowering per-unit costs by 1.19 paise in the coming days. Providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to farmers and consumers remains the key objective of the power department, he added.

The minister dismissed what he termed as false propaganda against power distribution companies, particularly the Visakhapatnam Discom. He said power dues of `500–600 crore were pending from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, despite the state extending financial support of `13,000 crore to the plant.

He also announced that vacancies in the power department would be filled soon and said steps are under way to recruit around 500 assistant engineers after consultations with the Chief Minister. He added that 10 to 12 new substations would be set up in Nellore district to address low-voltage issues and ensure a reliable power supply.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy described the inauguration of substations in Kovur as a positive development and appreciated the efforts of MLA Prashanthi Reddy towards constituency development. MLA Prashanthi Reddy said the government had reduced power tariffs for aqua farmers and assured further infrastructure development to support agriculture and industry.

Nellore in-charge mayor Roop Kumar Yadav welcomed the commissioning of the Panchedu substation, stating that it would ease power-related problems faced by local residents.