Greater Tirupati Proposal Awaiting Government Nod

Tirupati:The long-pending proposal to upgrade Tirupati into a Greater Tirupati Municipal Corporation has gained momentum, with the municipal corporation finalising its detailed expansion plan.

Municipal commissioner Narapureddy Maurya is likely to submit the proposal to the state government soon. Once approved, the new Greater Tirupati limits could extend by over 300 sq-km, reflecting the city’s rapid urban expansion beyond its current boundaries.



At present, TMC area covers only 30.17 sq-km. However, nearby areas in Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri and Renigunta mandals have already developed their urban features.



These regions, though still classified as villages, have multi-storey apartments, corporate hospitals, educational institutions, commercial complexes, villas and showrooms, extending the city’s influence by nearly 30km from its core.

The idea of expanding Tirupati’s civic boundaries has been under discussion since 2010.

Officials say the proposed Greater Tirupati plan aims to ensure better urban planning, infrastructure and balanced growth. The inclusion of surrounding panchayats under the corporation is expected to improve civic amenities and bring them under uniform development.



“The expansion would help integrate the growing outskirts with the main city and improve financial stability,” a municipal official said. The merger is also expected to address the existing imbalance between the city and its urbanised neighbouring areas.

According to official data, the Greater Tirupati proposal includes 68 panchayats across Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri and Renigunta mandals. With the merger, the total municipal area would expand from 30.17 sq-km to about 300 sq-km, and the combined revenue is expected to rise from Rs 151 crore to Rs 184 crore, adding nearly Rs 33 crore to the civic body’s income.

The population within the new limits is projected to increase from 4.52 lakh to about 7.5 lakh, combining Tirupati city’s population with that of the 68 villages, which together house around 2.98 lakh people.

Officials said the proposal is ready and awaiting government scrutiny. Once approved, resolutions from the respective panchayats would be required to complete the merger process.

