Greater Puttaparthi – Prasanthi Global City Corridor Planned Nagabhushanam Hoskote

ANANTAPUR: A Greater Puttaparthi – Prasanthi Global City Corridor is taking shape to highlight ancient temples, historical monuments of Hoysala and Vijayanagar period, and the top spiritual centre of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, which has become the district headquarters. Addition of Bukkapattanam and Kothacheruvu to Greater Puttaparthi will create an integrated heritage and temple tourism ecosystem of national and international significance.

A detailed project report has been proposed for integrating the three distinct yet interlinked tourism circuits, each reflecting the spiritual, historical, and cultural identity of the respective town, while collectively reinforcing the larger vision of Puttaparthi as a global spiritual capital.

The Prasanthi Global City Corridor is expected to be economically viable, socially equitable, and environmentally responsible. The convergence of pilgrimage tourism, heritage circuits, water-based tourism, cultural events, and supporting infrastructure is expected to create a self-sustaining tourism economy, while simultaneously preserving the spiritual ethos and ecological balance of the region “Our strategy is to leverage Public–Private Partnership (PPP) models, supplemented by government funding, CSR contributions, and institutional support from TTD / Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust. This will ensure optimal risk sharing and fiscal prudence,” Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

The proposed 100-foot statue of Sri Sathya Sai Baba is to be erected in the centre of Bukkapattanam Tank. It is envisioned as a global landmark of the Greater Puttaparthi – Prasanthi Global City Corridor, with followers of Sathya Sai Baba spread across the world. The monumental structure will stand as a symbol of universal love, peace, selfless service, and spiritual unity, reflecting the timeless message of Baba. The statue will have 360-degree visibility from the lakefront promenade, visual prominence from ring roads and approach corridors, along with boating facilities to reach the statue.

Puttaparthi area has three ancient Vaishnavite temples dating back to the Hoysala period, representing nearly nine centuries of uninterrupted devotion, royal patronage, artistic excellence, and architecture. In Kothacheruvu mandal, the identified boating points include Akkamma Gaari Konda, Renuka Yellamma Gudi, Ananthaasramam, and the existing Enugu Thoomu boating point.

In Puttaparthi mandal, boating access points are proposed at Kammavaari Palli Gutta and the West Gate of Prasanthi Nilayam, ensuring direct water connectivity to major pilgrimage destinations. MLA Sindhura Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reacted positively to the Greater Puttaparthi – Prasanthi Global City Corridor during the Birth Centenary of Sathya Sai Baba.