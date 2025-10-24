Great Green Wall To Shield Coastline: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has unveiled the “Great Green Wall of Andhra Pradesh” initiative on Friday, describing it as a landmark environmental effort to safeguard the state’s 974-km coastline -- from Srikakulam to Nellore.

He said the coastal green belt of mangroves and native species would act as a natural barrier against cyclones, tsunamis and erosion.

The project would also support the livelihoods of coastal communities while protecting marine biodiversity.

The deputy CM, who handles the environment and forests department, was speaking at the two-day state-level forest officers’ workshop at the national institute of disaster management campus in Kondapavuluru, Krishna district, on Friday.

“Mangrove cultivation and plantation of palm, palmyra and pandanus in vacant coastal stretches will strengthen ecological resilience and secure the future of coastal families,” he said, calling on officials to treat the initiative as a prestigious mission.

The DCM announced plans to reintroduce red sanders seed scattering in the Seshachalam hills, emulating the successful 1987 aerial plantation campaign. The initiative would not only restore ecological balance but also curb smuggling and enhance the region’s economic value.

Pawan Kalyan said the government intends to make the forest department a revenue-generating wing by encouraging timber and tree-based industries in de-notified zones, reducing the country’s dependence on imported wood worth ₹22,000 crore annually.

He said forests are the nation’s priceless wealth and the state government would tolerate no encroachments, irrespective of political or personal influence. “We aim to raise green cover from the existing 22 to 50 per cent by 2047, through sustained public participation and inter-departmental coordination. Any illegal occupation of forest land will attract strict legal action.”

The deputy CM also stressed the need to expand eco-tourism to provide jobs for tribal youth and promote tree species essential for traditional crafts such as Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys.

Earlier in the day, he unveiled posters of the Great Green Wall campaign and planted a sapling on the NIDM campus. Forest special chief secretary Kantilal Dande, PCCF Chalapati Rao and senior officials were present.