Great Green Wall Planned Along 1,034km AP Coastline

In this respect, the AP forest department has come up with an action plan for five years, which promises to restore the existing plantations and take up fresh plantations in the gaps to maintain continuity of green cover.Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan would officially launch the development of the great green wall.The wall will mitigate cyclones and tsunamis, reduce wave energy, wind speed, soil erosion, protect the lives of the people living along the shore and safeguard the infrastructure.Foresters would take up plantation of mangroves where there are gaps and facilitate their restoration mainly in Godavari and Krishna delta area, raise shelter beds and palm trees, take up avenue plantation and promote agro forestry.The great green would be raised for nearly 5km from the high tide line in the sea. The width of the wall ranges from a minimum of 50 metres to 200 meters along the coast.The authorities would be taking up activities like protection of existing vegetation, mangrove range ration, palmyras and shelterbelt plantation, development of green buffers around ports and SEZs, promotion of urban-coastal green corridors etc. They would ensure community participation for developing the great green wall.The participation of Self Help Groups, eco-clubs and workers through MGNREGS would be ensured. Fishermen and other coastal ecosystem dependent communities would also be involved in the development of the great green wall.As per the broad plan, the authorities would also attempt a strategic integration of green initiatives with infrastructure development. Accordingly, in both major and minor ports located in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam, green buffer zones would be developed by using palmyras, casuarina and mangroves.In industrial corridors like Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor and shelterbelt plantations would be developed. In Konaseema, Krishna and Prakasam, buffer planting around aquaculture ponds would be taken up.Funding sources for developing the great green wall include allocations from Agroforestry schemes, Green Credit Programmes, CAMPA, MGNREGS, Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI), District Mineral Funds, as also the Corporate Social Responsibility funds from private firms.Additional principal chief conservator of forests Shanti Priya Pande said, “Through this initiative, the people living along the coast would be protected, climate resilience would improve, water quality would be enhanced, and sea level rise checked.”