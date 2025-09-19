Grassroots Jana Sena Worker Named Srikalahasti Temple Chief

TIRUPATI: Breaking from the usual trend of senior leaders cornering key posts, the state government has appointed a grassroot party worker, Kotte Sai Prasad of Jana Sena, as chairman of the Srikalahastheeswara Swamyvari Devasthanam. The appointment, recommended by party chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, is being seen as recognition of a grassroots worker’s contribution to the party.

The chairman’s post had remained vacant since March 2024, when the tenure of Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu ended. For more than a year, the temple, with an annual budget of nearly ₹120 crore, was run under the supervision of the Executive Officer. The absence of a chairman had caused difficulties in planning regular rituals and major festivals, forcing temporary arrangements.The selection of Sai Prasad came after months of jockeying within NDA allies. It was widely speculated that Rangineni Chenchaiah Naidu, a close associate of Telugu Desam MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, would secure the position. Even BJP state vice-president Kola Anand, who had served as chairman nearly two decades ago, is said to have lobbied for a comeback. The coalition government, however, cleared the Deputy CM’s proposal, leading to Sai Prasad’s appointment.In 2023, during the YSRC regime, Sai Prasad was among those targeted by police action while participating in a Jana Sena protest in Srikalahasti. He was allegedly assaulted by then Circle Inspector Anju Yadav, prompting Pawan Kalyan to visit Tirupati and lodge a complaint with the Superintendent of Police. Party leaders cite such incidents to highlight his loyalty, describing the appointment as a reward for his steadfast support.Jana Sena leaders also point to the political situation in Srikalahasti constituency, where former in-charge Kota Vinutha and her husband Chandrababu were jailed in a murder case. Sai Prasad is credited with steering the party during the crisis, which reportedly strengthened his claim for the chairman’s post.Meanwhile, in Kanipakam, the government has appointed TD leader V. Surendra Babu, popularly known as Mani Naidu, as chairman of the Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam. He had earlier held the same post for about seven months in 2019 before stepping down after a change of government. The position had been vacant since June 2024, with the Executive Officer managing temple affairs in the interim.