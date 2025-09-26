Grandeur Marks Third Day Of Tirumala Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The third day of Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Friday witnessed a series of devotional rituals and processions, drawing large gatherings of devotees. The day featured the Simha Vahana Seva in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam in the afternoon, and concluded with the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam at night.

The day’s celebrations began with the Simha Vahanam, where priests placed the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, also known as Lord Malayappa, on a lion-shaped vahana. This procession represents the Lord’s role as a protector, embodying courage and strength.

In Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu’s incarnation as Narasimha, the ferocious half-lion avatar, reflects the divine power used to punish wrongdoing and safeguard the righteous, the poor, and the vulnerable.

The presence of Narasimha idols in the Tirumala Temple and along the Alipiri route stresses the importance of the lion in the celestial entourage. Devotees offered prayers and harathi as they watched the deity ride the Simha vahana, reflecting the strength, speed and authority of the Lord.

In the afternoon, temple priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam, the ceremonial bathing of Lord Malayappa along with His consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi. Unjal Seva followed with deities placed on a beautifully decorated swing and rocked by priests at the Unjal Seva Mandapam, creating a serene atmosphere for devotees.

The day concluded with Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam in the evening. Priests seated the deities on a pearl-studded platform adorned with precious gems, symbolising the Lord’s grandeur and the richness of His divine abode. The procession serves as a reminder of the spiritual and material blessings awaiting those who offer their devotion with sincerity.

Those present at the celebrations included Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials.