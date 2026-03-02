 Top
Grandeur, Devotional Fervour Marks Rathotsavam at Singarakonda

Andhra Pradesh
2 March 2026 11:58 PM IST

Around 650 police personnel were deployed in and around the venue for crowd and traffic management.

Nellore: Gaiety and devotional fervour marked the Rathotsavam held as part of the annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Temple in Addanki mandal on MondayThousands of devotees thronged the temple to witness the grand chariot procession of the deity, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere throughout the day.

Prakasam superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju visited Singarakonda in the morning to review security arrangements. He directed officials to coordinate with temple authorities to ensure orderly darshan and smooth crowd movement.

Around 650 police personnel were deployed in and around the venue for crowd and traffic management. Surveillance cameras and drones monitored the situation, while officials maintained vigil to prevent untoward incidents.

The festival concluded peacefully, with coordinated efforts by temple authorities and police ensuring a safe and orderly celebration.

