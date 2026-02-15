Grandeur, Devotional Fervour Mark Maha Shivaratri Festival in Nellore, Prakasam

Nellore: Maha Shivaratri was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts, with temples seeing massive turnout of devotees since the early hours of the day.

Devotees thronged the Sri Mulasthaneswara Swamy temple in Nellore, Sri Kamakshi Devi Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Jonnawada, the Udayakaleswara Swamy temple in Gandavaram and other popular shrines in Nellore district, the Bhairava Kona, Ramatheertham and other important shrines in Prakasam district.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLA Ugra Narasimha Reddy offered prayers at Guru Nilayam in Bhairavakona.

Endowment minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said lakhs of devotees thronged major Shaivite temples on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, with darshan progressing smoothly.

The minister visited prominent Shaivite shrines in Atmakur constituency, including the Sri Sangameswara Swamy temple at Sangam, Sri Visweswara Swamy Temple at Atmakur, and the Shiva temple at Kasinayana Ashram, where he participated in special pujas and interacted with devotees.

Addressing the media in Perumallapadu, he said comprehensive arrangements had been made over the past 20 days to ensure hassle-free darshan across 42 major Shaivite temples in the state.

Heavy rush was reported at Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Kotappakonda, Mahanandi, Yaganti and Draksharamam, among others.

By Sunday afternoon, around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees had offered prayers at Srisailam, Srikalahasti, and Kotappakonda.

The minister said queue lines were moving smoothly and facilities such as drinking water, prasadam distribution, medical camps, and security arrangements were in place. Rituals were being conducted in accordance with Agama traditions.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to temple development and preservation of Hindu dharma, Anam said ancient temples are being renovated and strengthened to meet devotees’ aspirations.