Grand Start to Dasara Festivities in Indrakeeladri Temple

Vijayawada: The annual Dasara celebrations started with devotion at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday. The events will continue till October 2, with officials estimating a participation of nearly 20 lakh devotees this year.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the Indrakiladri Dasara festival began with puja rituals. On the first day, 47,418 devotees thronged the temple by 5.30pm. At night, the number rose further, amid a possibility of darshan of the goddess continuing till 11pm.

He said that 3,441 tags were given to children so that no child is left behind. As many as 14,844 people were provided with Anna Prasadam in the Annadanam programme held from 10am to 3pm.

On the first day, an income of Rs 22,72,214 was generated in the form of various services and darshan tickets.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the first day while civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar accompanied him.

On the first day of Sarannavaratri, the Goddess appeared in the Bala Tripura Sundari alankaram.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, commissioner Ramachandra Mohan and temple executive officer VK Seena Naik received the deputy CM and ministers at the temple. Vedic scholars blessed them after the darshan, while the temple authorities presented them ‘prasadam’ and a portrait of the presiding

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu had darshan of the goddess on the first day, along with MLAs Kamineni Srinivas and Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary.

Venkaiah Naidu said he was delighted to seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga. “I prayed for the well-being of the people, plentiful rains and prosperity for the state. I wished that the goddess protects society from evil forces,” he said, and extended his Dasara greetings to people of Andhra Pradesh.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha offered prayers at the temple in the Bala Tripura Sundari alankaram. The EO of the temple received her with temple honours, while Vedic priests offered blessings and prasadam.

Later, speaking to reporters, she said that with the successful implementation of the state government’s flagship Stree Shakti scheme, the turnout of devotees was expected to cross 20 lakh this year.

“To ensure a smooth darshan for all pilgrims, the district administration and temple authorities are working in coordination. Nearly 4,500 police personnel have been deployed for security and crowd management during the festivities.”